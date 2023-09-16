Folks learn towel origami on stranded Ocean Explorer cruise liner

Folks learn towel origami on a stranded Ocean Explorer cruise liner.

The cruise ship is carrying 206 passengers and crew.

Greenland research vessel Tarajoq successfully assisted in freeing the Ocean Explorer.

Denmark’s military Joint Arctic Command (JAC) announced on Thursday that the luxury cruise liner Ocean Explorer, which ran aground off the eastern coast of Greenland earlier this week, has been safely freed.

The cruise ship, carrying 206 passengers and crew, had run aground in Alpefjord on Monday. A fisheries research vessel managed to free the ship on Thursday morning, ending concerns that it might be stuck for days while awaiting assistance from a larger Danish naval vessel.

Despite the ordeal, passengers aboard the stranded cruise ship reported that their mood remained relatively positive.

While waiting for help, passengers made jokes and expressed more concern about running out of alcohol on board than the fear of not being able to return safely to land.

Three passengers on the Ocean Explorer were previously placed in isolation due to COVID-19, but the tour agency, Aurora Expeditions, assured that all others were healthy and safe, and there was no danger to the ship, passengers, or the surrounding environment.

SunStone, the ship’s owner based in Florida, confirmed that the Greenland research vessel Tarajoq successfully assisted in freeing the Ocean Explorer.

The company stated that no injuries, environmental pollution, or hull breaches occurred during the incident.

The company expressed its gratitude to the charterer, Aurora Expeditions, and the passengers for their cooperation during the unexpected situation.

The vessel and its passengers will be positioned to a port where the ship’s bottom damages can be assessed, and passengers will be flown back home, although the specific port was not mentioned.

Despite the situation, passengers onboard the stranded cruise ship remained in good spirits. Staff onboard worked to keep passengers entertained, organizing activities like towel-folding workshops and providing opportunities to view the northern lights.

The Ocean Explorer had made multiple attempts to free itself using tidal currents but was unsuccessful until the fisheries research vessel and later a larger Danish naval vessel were dispatched to assist.

Danish military personnel who boarded the cruise ship confirmed that all 206 passengers were in good health. The Ocean Explorer is designed for expedition travel to the world’s most remote destinations.