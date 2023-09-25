Freight train struck SUV in Plant City, Florida.

SUV was attempting to cross the railroad in Hillsborough County.

Sheriff Chad Chronister described the devastating crash.

A freight train struck an SUV, resulting in at least six fatalities and one individual injured in Plant City, Florida.

The tragic incident occurred as the SUV was attempting to cross the railroad in Hillsborough County.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office disclosed that the SUV, which had four males and three females inside, was struck by the train as it was en route to a quinceañera.

During a press briefing, Sheriff Chad Chronister described the devastating crash: “The SUV, we can see from the video, begins to catapult and flip violently several times before it landed a distance from this crossing.”

The collision transpired at approximately 6:45 pm at US-92 and Jim Lefler Circle when a Cadillac Escalade was struck by a train traveling at 55 mph.

Sheriff Chad Chronister further emphasized the severity of the crash, with victims being violently ejected from the vehicle. The scene was described as horrific, with the family’s SUV likened to a “soft drink can that was smashed.”

The deceased victims were identified as the driver, Jose G Hernandez, 52; Enedelia Hernandez, 51; Jakub A. Lopez, 17; Alyssa Hernandez, 17; Anaelia Hernandez, 22; and Julian Hernandez, 9.

A survivor, Guillermo E. Gama III, 23, was at the front of the vehicle and is currently in critical condition at Lakeland Regional Health.

Authorities confirmed that no one on the train suffered injuries in the collision. It was noted that the railroad crossing lacked crossing arms and only had a stop sign visible.

Rail safety expert Michael Callanan explained that the road was not intended for public traffic, as it was privately maintained and served as access to homes in the area.

