Funerals held as more than 100 killed in Iraq wedding fire

A devastating fire that occurred during a wedding celebration in Iraq‘s northern Nineveh province has tragically claimed the lives of at least 113 people, with over 150 individuals sustaining injuries, as reported by local authorities and emergency services.

Hassan al-Allaq, the Deputy Governor of Nineveh, has officially confirmed the current death toll, which remains subject to potential further increases.

The fire ignited at approximately 10:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in a wedding venue situated within Nineveh’s Hamdaniya district, where the joyful celebration was taking place.

Hamdaniya, also known as Qaraqosh, is predominantly a Christian town located outside the northern city of Mosul, positioned approximately 400 kilometers (around 250 miles) northwest of Iraq’s capital, Baghdad.