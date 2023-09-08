Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding in Hong Kong and Shenzhen

Streets and subway stations in Hong Kong flooded; schools forced to close.

Neighboring tech hub Shenzhen experiences heaviest rains on record since 1952.

Hong Kong’s stock exchange suspends all trading for the day.

Hong Kong experienced its most substantial rainfall in nearly 140 years on Friday, inundating the city’s streets and some subway stations and necessitating the closure of schools. Simultaneously, just across the border in China’s tech hub, Shenzhen, authorities recorded the heaviest rains since records began in 1952. Experts attribute the intensification of tropical storms to climate change, resulting in increased rainfall and stronger winds, leading to flash floods and coastal damage.

The heavy rainfall in Hong Kong commenced on Thursday, with the city’s weather observatory reporting hourly rainfall of 158.1 millimeters at its headquarters in the hour leading up to midnight, the highest in its records dating back to 1884. This extreme weather caught residents off guard, with some describing the flooding as unprecedented in their districts.

Flash flood warnings were issued, and emergency services carried out rescue operations in affected areas. The observatory advised residents near rivers to remain vigilant and consider evacuation if their homes were flooded. Landslide risks were also identified, prompting warnings to motorists to avoid steep slopes and retaining walls. Hong Kong’s stock exchange suspended all trading sessions for the day.

Government officials anticipated that these “extreme conditions” would persist until at least 6 pm local time, while the Hospital Authority reported that more than 80 individuals sought help at emergency rooms. Taxis struggled to navigate flooded roads during the morning commute, leaving some vehicles stranded in the deluge.

Residents shared accounts of their neighborhoods being isolated by floodwaters, and reports indicated that underground car parks were submerged. Landslides and road blockages were also reported in some districts, adding to the disruptions.

Southern China had recently experienced the impact of two successive typhoons, Saola and Haikui, but Hong Kong narrowly avoided a direct hit. The current torrential rain was attributed to the “trough of low pressure associated with (the) remnant of Haikui,” according to Hong Kong’s weather observatory.

In response to the downpour, schools were suspended, and cargo clearance services at the city’s border with Shenzhen were halted. Border operations were further affected when Hong Kong authorities announced Shenzhen’s plans to discharge water from its reservoir, potentially leading to flooding in the northern parts of the city.

The subway system in Hong Kong also faced disruptions, with one line experiencing service interruptions due to flooding at a station in the Wong Tai Sin district. Social media posts depicted a subway train bypassing the flooded Wong Tai Sin station platform.

Overall, this extreme weather event underscored the vulnerability of coastal regions to the changing climate and the need for preparedness and resilience in the face of severe weather conditions.

