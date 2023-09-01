India’s Support for African Union’s G20 Membership Bid

Advertisement

India's G20 presidency aids in pushing for diversity. It adds momentum to making G20 more inclusive. India's endorsement of the African Union's (AU) bid for G20 membership is a significant move with multifaceted implications. Firstly, it underscores India's growing role in global governance and its commitment to promoting inclusivity and diversity on the world stage. While some have raised concerns about China's increasing influence in Africa, India's support for the AU's G20 aspirations is a testament to its dedication to expanding the G20's inclusiveness.

Secondly, India and Africa have a longstanding history of cooperation spanning trade, education, healthcare, and technology. India’s decision to back the AU’s bid is a logical extension of this partnership, emphasizing the depth and strategic nature of their relationship. India’s involvement in initiatives like the Pan-African e-Network Project and the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme exemplifies its commitment to sharing knowledge and resources with African nations.

Thirdly, India’s endorsement carries significant weight within the G20 framework due to its burgeoning economy and geopolitical influence. As a member of the BRICS group, alongside Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa, India’s support is likely to sway other nations that are undecided on the matter.

Fourthly, India’s proposal to include the AU comes at a pivotal moment as it currently holds the G20 presidency. This unique position allows India to shape the G20’s agenda and create a more diverse and representative platform, aligning with its broader global aspirations of fostering a multipolar world.

Lastly, India’s support adds momentum to the push for a more inclusive G20, mirroring the evolving global order where countries in the Global South are gaining prominence. It is imperative that institutions like the G20 adapt to better reflect the diverse global landscape.

In conclusion, India’s backing of the African Union’s bid to join the G20 represents a landmark development in international diplomacy. It not only bolsters the AU’s aspirations but also elevates India’s position as a global leader advocating for a more equitable and representative international order. This aligns with the essence of the G20, which seeks to address global economic challenges. India’s initiative marks a pioneering step towards a future where inclusivity and collective wisdom drive global decision-making.