International Aid Reaches Flood-Hit Libya

Aid primarily from the UAE and Iran.

WHO delivers 29 tonnes of aid to Benghazi.

Deadly floods submerged Derna on September 10.

Libya received shipments of international aid on Saturday, primarily from the United Arab Emirates and Iran, providing a lifeline to thousands affected by devastating flash floods. These efforts came despite diminishing hopes of finding more survivors in the aftermath of the deadly floods.

The World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that 29 tonnes of aid had reached the eastern city of Benghazi. Witnesses observed two aircraft carrying aid, one from the UAE and another from Iran, landing in Benghazi, situated over 300 kilometers west of Derna.

On September 10, flash floods submerged the port city of Derna, resulting in the displacement of thousands and the destruction of homes. This calamity occurred when two upstream dams collapsed under the strain of torrential rains caused by a hurricane-strength storm.

Libya currently grapples with a divided governance structure, featuring two rival administrations that have been in conflict since the NATO-supported uprising in 2011, which led to the toppling and death of Moamer Kadhafi.

Oussama Hamad, the head of the eastern-based government, announced on Saturday that new measures would be enforced, effectively sealing off the disaster-stricken area from civilians.

Conflicting reports about the number of casualties have emerged, with the health minister of the eastern-based administration, Othman Abdeljalil, stating that 3,166 lives were lost. In contrast, the WHO indicated that 3,958 bodies had been recovered and identified, with an additional 9,000 people still reported missing.

The WHO’s representative in Libya, Ahmed Zouiten, described the situation as a “disaster of epic proportions” and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of thousands of lives.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the Abu Mansur and Al Bilad dams has been initiated by Libya’s prosecutor general, Al-Seddik al-Sur. It was revealed that both dams had been deteriorating since 1998, although repair efforts, initiated by a Turkish company in 2010, were halted after a few months due to the 2011 uprising. The prosecutor has pledged to hold those responsible for the dams’ poor condition accountable, emphasizing that they were constructed to protect Derna from flooding.

