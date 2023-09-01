Int’l conference pays tribute on 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s founder Heydar Aliyev

BAKU: Political experts and analysts paid tribute at an international conference held to observe the 100th birth anniversary of the former President and founder of the independent state of Azerbaijan Mr Heydar Aliyev.

The conference titled “Heydar Aliyev, Great Leader” was held in hybrid format organized by IMZA Social Development Support Public Union dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader being observed this year.

The representatives of organizations, well-known public representatives, political scientists, political experts, and ambassadors from various countries of the world including Turkey, Pakistan, USA, Russia, Georgia, France, Germany, Italy, and Israel, who worked in Azerbaijan during the time of Heydar Aliyev, political figures and experts participate in the conference.

The event was attended by deputies of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, including Anar Iskanderov, Elshad Mirbashir, Jeyhun Mammadov, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Rasim Musabayov, Hikmet Babaoglu, Arzu Nagiyev, Ramil Hasan, Mahir Abbaszadeh, Javanshir Feyziyev, Jala Aliyeva and various others.

The event started with playing the national anthem of Azerbaijan and a minute’s silence for the souls of the martyrs. This was followed by a video dedicated to Heydar Aliyev.

Khayyam Askerov, chairman of IMZA PU, made an opening speech at the international conference, moderated by Elnar Mammadli, director of the international and public relations department of IMZA PU.

He said 2023 has been declared the ‘Year of Heydar Aliyev’ by President Ilham Aliyev and a series of events dedicated to the life of the great leader and the steps he took regarding the country and policies will be held.

“Today’s event organized by IMZA is one of the events dedicated to the policy pursued by the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, the great path he travelled. I believe that today the life philosophy of the Great Leader, including his as the founder of new Azerbaijan. There is a great need to continue such events to celebrate the work he has done,” he said

“The state of Azerbaijan is a victorious state, the people of Azerbaijan are a victorious nation. Of course, the Great Leader has a great role in achieving our victory. Issues dedicated to those moments will be discussed at the current event.”

During the remaining months of 2023, such events dedicated to the life philosophy of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev will continue, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Hulusi Kılıç, the former ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan and ambassador of IMZA PU, praised the founder of Azerbaijan.

“Ilham Aliyev fulfilled Heydar Aliyev’s will. Heydar Aliyev is one of the genius sons of the Turkic world. He is the founder of modern Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan was founded on Heydar Aliyev’s ideas and his policy is continued by Ilham Aliyev. He made a great contribution to the development of relations with Turkey. The phrase “nation, two states” has become a symbol for our peoples,” he added.

Azerbaijan’s MP Anar Iskandarov gave a report on “Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the independent state of Azerbaijan”. Former ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan, Hulusi Kılıç, head of the friendship group with Azerbaijan in Turkish Parliament Shamil Ayrim, chairman of Marmara Group SAM Akkan Suver, and former president of the Congress Bashar Kömür participated in the conference.

The former ambassadors to Azerbaijan of the USA, France, and Georgia Matthew Bryza, Jean Perrin, Jean Pierre Ginyut respectively attended the event. Zurab Gumberidze, influential German statesman Otto Hauser, former deputy of the Italian parliament, former member of friendship group Maria Rizzotti, Director General of the Russian Institute of Political Studies Sergey Markov, and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Hedva Ser, and political expert Mikhail Finkel from Israel and others also participated.

Mr Ali Savez, a well-known political expert of Pakistan and head of the international relations department of Bol Media Corporation, participated in the conference to represent his country.

Speaking virtually on the occasion, Mr Ali Savez said Heydar Aliyev was a great leader for the Azerbaijani people and other brotherly countries. “He was a visionary leader, great conversationalist, and knew how to take friends along. He knew how to take the country forward in tough times.”

He reminded that Pakistan was the second country to recognize Azerbaijan after Turkiye. He said Azerbaijan moved from tough times to become a great nation due to the efforts of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

He said Pakistan and Azerbaijan have been strategic partners. He noted that Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been working actively in Pakistan including the establishment of a school in northern regions. He added the organization is working on flood relief efforts which affected large parts of Pakistan last year.

He said both countries have enhanced cooperated in the field of education and health. He said Pakistan has supported Azerbaijan on the Nagarno-Karabakh issue. He hoped the friendship between the two countries would continue forever. “Long Live Pakistan-Azerbaijan Dosti.”