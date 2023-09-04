Iranian authorities jail two female journalists amid conspiracy claims

Iran has handed down a three-year prison sentence, with a significant portion suspended, to two female journalists, Negin Bagheri and Elnaz Mohammadi, on charges of “conspiracy” and “collusion.”

This development has raised serious concerns about press freedom in the country. Their lawyer, Amir Raisian, confirmed that the journalists will serve a fraction of their sentences, amounting to less than a month in prison.

The suspended part of the sentence extends for five years, during which Bagheri and Mohammadi are required to undergo “professional ethics training” and are restricted from leaving Iran.

Specific details about the nature of the charges against them were not disclosed in the report, leaving questions surrounding the allegations unanswered.

This sentencing follows a troubling pattern in Iran, where journalists often face significant challenges and risks in the course of their work. Elnaz Mohammadi’s sister, Elahe, who also works as a journalist for Ham Mihan, has been in detention since September 2022.

Her arrest stemmed from her coverage of the funeral of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who tragically died while in police custody. Amini’s death sparked widespread nationwide protests, as she had initially been detained for an alleged violation of Iran’s dress code.

The protests that occurred in 2022 resulted in numerous casualties, including multiple fatalities and the arrest of thousands of individuals.

Authorities categorized these protests as “foreign-instigated ‘riots,'” and in cases related to violence against security forces during the protests, seven men have been executed.

Rights organizations outside Iran have reported a surge in arrests leading up to the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death. This continued suppression of journalists and media professionals underscores growing concerns regarding press freedom in Iran.

Furthermore, it was revealed last month that Iranian authorities have either detained or interrogated over 90 journalists since the 2022 protests.

The recent re-arrest of journalist Nazila Maroufian, who had previously been released on bail after defying Iran’s strict dress code, further underscores the country’s stringent stance on press freedom.

These developments highlight the formidable challenges faced by journalists in Iran and underscore the urgent need to protect the fundamental right to press freedom within the nation.

