Iraqi TikToker Shot Dead in Anti-LGBTQ Crackdown

TikTok influencer “Noor BM” killed by gunfire in Baghdad.

Noor Alsaffar, 23, had over 370,000 Instagram and TikTok followers.

She shared fashion, hairstyling, and makeup tutorials on social media.

On Monday in Baghdad, a well-known TikTok influencer from Iraq was tragically killed by gunfire, as reported by an Iraqi security source.

The social media personality, who went by the name “Noor BM” and was just 23 years old, had amassed a substantial following of over 370,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok combined.

Noor Alsaffar primarily shared brief video content showcasing fashion, hairstyling, and makeup tutorials, and often featured dancing to music.

Following the devastating news of her shooting, a wave of comments expressing sorrow over Alsaffar’s untimely demise flooded in.

Regrettably, some individuals expressed joy at the incident, celebrating the person responsible for the fatal shot.