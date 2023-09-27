Advertisement
Iraqi TikToker Shot Dead in Anti-LGBTQ Crackdown

Iraqi TikToker Shot Dead in Anti-LGBTQ Crackdown

Articles
Iraqi TikToker Shot Dead in Anti-LGBTQ Crackdown

Iraqi TikToker Shot Dead in Anti-LGBTQ Crackdown

  • TikTok influencer “Noor BM” killed by gunfire in Baghdad.
  • Noor Alsaffar, 23, had over 370,000 Instagram and TikTok followers.
  • She shared fashion, hairstyling, and makeup tutorials on social media.

On Monday in Baghdad, a well-known TikTok influencer from Iraq was tragically killed by gunfire, as reported by an Iraqi security source.

The social media personality, who went by the name “Noor BM” and was just 23 years old, had amassed a substantial following of over 370,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok combined.

Noor Alsaffar primarily shared brief video content showcasing fashion, hairstyling, and makeup tutorials, and often featured dancing to music.

Following the devastating news of her shooting, a wave of comments expressing sorrow over Alsaffar’s untimely demise flooded in.

Regrettably, some individuals expressed joy at the incident, celebrating the person responsible for the fatal shot.

The Iraqi security source told CNN that “an investigation has been opened,” speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media. “The deceased has been taken to the forensic department.”

On Tuesday, Khaled Almehna, the spokesperson for the Iraqi police, characterized the incident as a “criminal occurrence” and mentioned that he intends to share “significant developments” at a later point.

This tragic event takes place amidst Iraq’s intensified efforts to suppress LGBTQ expression and introduce legal measures to criminalize it.

While being LGBTQ is not explicitly prohibited by existing Iraqi laws, LGBTQ individuals are frequently subjected to discrimination and harassment, often under the ambiguity of morality clauses within the penal code.

Before the shooting incident, Noor Alsaffar had been a target of online abuse and had faced inquiries concerning her sexuality and gender identity.

