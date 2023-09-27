Ireland busts record-breaking $165M drug shipment

A Garda press release has confirmed the arrest of three individuals, aged 31, 50, and 60, on suspicion of organized crime. They are presently undergoing questioning at Garda stations in County Wexford.

Law enforcement officers have stated that the seized drugs had their origins in South America and were intended for distribution among criminal groups in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

To intercept the Panamanian-registered bulk cargo vessel, a task force comprised of members from the Irish Revenue Customs Service, the navy, and An Garda Síochána collaborated in the early hours of Tuesday, as outlined in the Garda press release.

Video footage, shared by the Irish Defence Forces on X (formerly Twitter), depicts army personnel fast-roping from a helicopter onto the vessel’s deck amidst challenging weather conditions, as the vessel attempted to depart Irish waters.

Once the army secured the vessel, task force members were transferred on board and escorted by a naval ship to Cork Harbor, where the vessel is currently undergoing forensic examination.