Ireland busts record-breaking $165M drug shipment

  • Record Drug Seizure: Irish authorities announce the largest drug bust in Ireland’s history off the coast of Cork.
  • Massive Cocaine Haul: 2,253 kilograms of cocaine, valued at €157 million ($165 million), intercepted by Irish police.
  • Press Conference: Director General Gerry Harrahill shares details at a news conference in Dublin.
Irish authorities have announced the largest drug bust in Ireland‘s history, which occurred off the coast of Cork in the southeast of the country on Tuesday.

According to Irish police, they intercepted a shipment of cocaine weighing 2,253 kilograms, with an estimated value of 157 million euros ($165 million).

Director General of Revenue and Customs Gerry Harrahill provided these details during a news conference held in Dublin on Wednesday.

“It is the largest drug seizure in the history of the State,” Justin Kelly, Assistant Commissioner of An Garda Síochána, Ireland’s police force, said at the same conference.

