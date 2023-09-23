Israel attacks targets in Gaza after border-crossing explosive balloons.

At least 28 individuals on the Gaza side of the fence were injured.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted airstrikes on what they described as Hamas targets in Gaza on Friday in response to militants in the enclave launching incendiary balloons towards Israel for the first time in over a year.

These hostilities followed more than a week of occasionally violent Palestinian protests along the fence separating Gaza from Israel.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that at least 28 individuals on the Gaza side of the fence were injured by live fire from Israeli forces on Friday.

The incendiary balloons used in these attacks are relatively simple devices, typically helium balloons that resemble children’s birthday party decorations. They are attached to explosives or incendiary devices that are ignited before being launched.

The group responsible for these balloon attacks, known as Ahfad Al-Nasser or the Descendants of al-Nasser, specializes in carrying out attacks using balloons armed with explosives.

The balloon launches on Friday led to at least three fires in Israel, all of which were subsequently extinguished.

In response, the IDF struck what they identified as two Hamas military posts from which the balloons were launched and another Hamas military post from which they claimed shots were fired at Israeli forces. The Israeli military reported no injuries among its personnel.

The exact casualties resulting from the Israeli airstrikes were not immediately clear, as the IDF stated that the strikes were carried out using a drone and a tank.

