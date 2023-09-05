Joe Biden’s travel plans uncertain as Jill Biden signs COVID-19

US First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, while President Joe Biden has received a negative result, as reported by the White House.

This development arises just days before President Biden’s planned attendance at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in India.

Jill Biden, aged 72, is currently experiencing only mild symptoms and will continue to stay at their residence in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. It’s noteworthy that Jill Biden previously tested positive for COVID-19 in August of the previous year.

President Biden, at 80 years old, underwent a COVID test on Monday evening, returning a negative result. The White House has affirmed that he will maintain regular testing and symptom monitoring.

This announcement comes amidst a recent surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations across the United States.

Advertisement

The White House has not yet provided information regarding the potential impact of the first lady’s diagnosis on the President’s plans for international travel.

Nevertheless, President Biden’s official schedule for the week, released shortly after the announcement, indicates his intent to participate in the G20 summit in New Delhi on Thursday, followed by a trip to Hanoi on Sunday.

As President Biden prepares for his re-election campaign in 2024, concerns regarding his age have become a prominent issue among voters.

He stands as the oldest president seeking a second term, although his supporters argue that he remains fit to serve in the White House.

Jill Biden’s positive diagnosis emerges at a time when the nation continues to grapple with the ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the continued importance of vigilance and precautionary measures in the face of the virus.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Iranian authorities jail two female journalists amid conspiracy claims Iran has handed down a three-year prison sentence, with a significant portion...