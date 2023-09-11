Khalistan Referendum in Canada’s Vancouver draws more than 135,000 Sikhs

A significant number of Canadian Sikhs, exceeding 135,000 in total, exercised their right to vote in the Khalistan Referendum.

This referendum aims at the establishment of Khalistan, an independent homeland, for the millions of Sikhs dispersed across the globe.

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a US-based organization, orchestrated the Khalistan Referendum’s voting campaign, which commenced in October 2021 in the UK and has since conducted voting in numerous European capitals.

The highest previous turnout was noted five months ago in Canada’s Brompton. However, this record was eclipsed when over 135,000 Sikhs gathered at Surrey BC, specifically at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, marking an unprecedented participation.

The voting process was efficiently managed by several hundred staff hired by the independent Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC).

Despite the overwhelming response, the PRC had to close the voting at 5 pm, leaving over 40,000 individuals still waiting in line. This was due to stringent timing and international voting regulations.

Consequently, Dane Waters, the head of PRC, announced another phase of voting scheduled for October 29 in Vancouver.

Notably, the voting took place at the same Gurdwara where prominent Sikh activist and Khalistan Referendum Canada’s President, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was tragically assassinated on June 18, 2023, by unknown assailants.

Pro-Khalistan Sikh groups have accused the Indian government of involvement in the killing of this renowned Khalistani activist.

Throughout the day, thousands of local Sikhs queued up to cast their votes, carrying posters honoring Sikh martyrs and chanting both devotional and political slogans in support of Khalistan.

The Gurdwara was adorned with wall-sized posters of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who had also served as the president at the same Gurdwara until his untimely demise.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, SFJ’s General Counsel, addressed the massive crowd after the voting, condemning the Indian government for the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Pannun vowed that Sikhs would seek justice for Nijjar’s brutal killing, emphasizing the use of political means and the power of expression to uphold their cause.

Pannun stated, “Indian diplomats in Canada, Indian intelligence agencies, Ajit Doval, Amit Shah, and Narendra Modi are directly involved in the killing of Hardeep Nijjar. India’s political demise is evident.

Sikhs will stop at nothing less than the Balkanization of India. We will seek justice through political avenues, using our political influence and the strength of words against India’s force.”

Dr. Bakhshish Singh Sandhu, President of the Council of Khalistan, underscored the resolute message sent by Canadian Sikhs to the Indian government.

They remain unwavering in their determination to resist Indian oppression and persist in their struggle for freedom from Indian occupation. Dr. Sandhu also welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assertive stance in addressing Indian interference in Canadian affairs.

In the lead-up to his visit to India for the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau had expressed his intention to address concerns related to foreign interference, including those involving India.

The Canadian government, based on intelligence provided by Canadian agencies, publicly accused the Indian government of “foreign interference” in Canadian affairs, particularly concerning the Sikh community.

It’s estimated that Canada is home to over 750,000 Sikhs, the largest Sikh population outside of India, though Sikh groups assert that the actual number exceeds one million.

These referendums, initiated at the UK’s Queen Elizabeth Centre in October 2021, have been conducted in more than two dozen cities worldwide.

The roots of these referendums can be traced back to the traumatic events of Operation Blue Star in 1984 when the Indian army conducted a military operation in the holiest Sikh shrine, the “Golden Temple.”

This operation resulted in the loss of innocent Sikh lives and a deep disrespect for Sikh sentiments. In response, many Sikhs sought refuge in countries like the UK, Canada, Italy, and the US.

The Modi regime’s use of mass genocide and extrajudicial killings against the Sikh community has further fueled the demands for Khalistan.

Sikh diaspora groups like SFJ have been at the forefront of organizing referendums, protests, and advocacy efforts to assert Sikh rights on various platforms. The establishment of the PRC aims to facilitate fair voting for this fundamental demand.

