M53 School Bus Crash: Two Dead, Students Injured

Articles
  • Tragic M53 motorway incident: 14-year-old girl and bus driver lose lives.
  • A school bus carrying students from West Kirby Grammar School and Calday Grange Grammar School overturns at 08:00.

This morning, a tragic incident occurred on the M53 motorway in Merseyside, resulting in the loss of a 14-year-old girl and the bus driver.

The coach, carrying schoolchildren from West Kirby Grammar School and Calday Grange Grammar School, overturned around 08:00.

Currently, there are still many unknown details, including the identities of the victims, the condition of some hospitalized children, and the cause of the accident.

As of now, the M53 motorway remains closed in both directions between junctions four and five. Authorities are urging the public to refrain from speculating about the incident.

The crash site is still secured, with a section of the motorway closed between junctions five (Hooton) and four (Bebington). Additionally, a bridge near the accident scene has been cordoned off by the police.

Wirral Council’s leader, Councillor Paul Stuart, has stated that the council is offering support to the affected schools and families in the wake of this tragic school bus crash on the M53.

“This is a heart-breaking day and my deepest condolences go out to those who have lost loved ones in this tragedy,” he says.

“Schools are very close-knit communities and I know this will be devastating for all those affected.”

Merseyside Police have officially confirmed that no other vehicle was a factor in the tragic school bus crash.

Earlier reports indicated that the incident, which claimed the lives of a 14-year-old girl and the coach driver, occurred when the school bus collided with a median barrier on the M53 shortly after 08:00 BST.

It’s worth noting that the bus was transporting students to Calday Grange Grammar School in West Kirby and West Kirby Grammar School when the accident took place.

