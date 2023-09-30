M53 Tragedy: School Coach Driver Stephen Shrimpton Identified

Manhunt Underway for High-Risk Child Rapist, Stephen Pennington
The individual who tragically lost his life in a motorway accident involving a school coach has been identified as Stephen Shrimpton, aged 40.
The incident occurred on the M53 in Wirral on a Friday, resulting in the unfortunate loss of Stephen Shrimpton and 15-year-old Jessica Baker, who was a passenger on the coach, according to the Merseyside Police.
Several others, including a 14-year-old boy who sustained life-altering injuries, were transported to the hospital for medical care and are currently in stable condition.
Additionally, thirteen passengers sustained minor injuries during the accident.
Stephen Shrimpton’s family fondly remembered him as a “devoted husband and father.”
He was “a caring and thoughtful man who would always prioritize others over himself”, they said.
“Stephen will be sadly missed by all his friends and family. The family has requested privacy at this devastating time.”
The Port Grocery food bank, based in Ellesmere Port, said Mr Shrimpton had been a volunteer and later a full-time staff member during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a tribute on social media, they said he helped to keep “over 700 people fed during those unprecedented times”.
“Steve was a character with compassion and willingness to help and support strangers and would talk for England.
“He will be sadly missed and it is an honor to have him as part of our family team. Goodnight, God bless… fly high big man.”
At approximately 08:00 BST on Friday, a collision occurred near junction 5 at Hooton involving a coach carrying over 50 students from West Kirby Grammar School and Calday Grange Grammar School.
According to Mr. Shrimpton’s family, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for his funeral expenses, revealing that he experienced a medical issue while operating the coach.
Merseyside Police have announced that post-mortem examinations will take place next week to determine the cause of both fatalities.
The coach was part of a group of buses transporting additional students who witnessed the accident.
Det Sgt Andy Roper, from Merseyside Police, said: “The families of Stephen and Jessica are being supported by specially trained officers and we are working with both schools and Wirral and Cheshire West Councils to ensure the necessary trauma support is in place for the children who were affected.”
Superintendent Sabi Kaur characterized the event as an “extremely tragic incident” and urged any witnesses or individuals with recorded footage to get in touch with the police.
“We would also ask the public to avoid speculating on the incident or posting information or images which could be distressing for the families and those involved.”
