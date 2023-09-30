M53 Tragedy: School Coach Driver Stephen Shrimpton Identified

Stephen Shrimpton, 40, was identified as the victim in a fatal school coach accident on the M53 in Wirral.

Advertisement The incident also claimed the life of 15-year-old Jessica Baker and left a 14-year-old boy with life-changing injuries.

Thirteen other passengers sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The individual who tragically lost his life in a motorway accident involving a school coach has been identified as Stephen Shrimpton, aged 40.

The incident occurred on the M53 in Wirral on a Friday, resulting in the unfortunate loss of Stephen Shrimpton and 15-year-old Jessica Baker, who was a passenger on the coach, according to the Merseyside Police.

Several others, including a 14-year-old boy who sustained life-altering injuries, were transported to the hospital for medical care and are currently in stable condition.

Advertisement

Additionally, thirteen passengers sustained minor injuries during the accident.

Stephen Shrimpton’s family fondly remembered him as a “devoted husband and father.”