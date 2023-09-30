Manhunt Underway for High-Risk Child Rapist, Stephen Pennington

A nationwide manhunt for sex offender Stephen Pennington, 35

2009 and 2022 imprisonments for sexual offense and breach of prevention order

Convicted sex offender Stephen Pennington, 35, has become the subject of a nationwide police search after allegedly violating his parole terms.

In 2009, Pennington was originally incarcerated for his crimes and was once again imprisoned in 2022 for breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Lancashire Police, who are leading the search, have indicated that Pennington, a registered sex offender, is now being actively sought for recall to prison.

He is known to have ties to the Lancashire areas of Blackburn, Blackpool, and Wigan.

Authorities have described Pennington as a white male, of slim build, standing at approximately 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall, and sporting short, receding dark brown hair.

As the manhunt unfolds, the public is urged to remain vigilant and report any information that may aid in his capture.

Det Con Stewart Marshall, from Lancashire Police, said: “Pennington is a high-risk sex offender who presents a real risk to children and women and I would appeal to anyone who sees him or knows where he could be to get in touch.”

