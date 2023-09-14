Mexican Congress holds debate on claims of UFOs to include alien bodies.

Mexican Congress convened an unprecedented hearing on Tuesday regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), commonly known as UFOs.

During the hearing, journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan presented what he claimed to be the remains of extraterrestrial beings, asserting that they were not of Earthly origin.

These specimens, displayed in cases, exhibited three-fingered hands and elongated heads, and were reportedly discovered in Peru near the ancient Nazca Lines in 2017.

Maussan contended that carbon dating by Mexico’s National Autonomous University (UNAM) dated them to approximately 1,000 years ago.

It’s worth noting that previous similar discoveries have ultimately proven to be the remains of mummified children. Maussan emphasized that this presentation marked the first instance of such evidence being brought forward.

He declared, “I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world and that all possibilities are open for any scientific institution… to investigate it.”

Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, Director of the Scientific Institute for Health of the Mexican navy, reported that X-rays, 3-D reconstructions, and DNA analysis had been conducted on the remains. He confidently stated, “I can affirm that these bodies have no relation to human beings.”

However, UNAM later clarified that their work was solely intended to determine the samples’ age and did not draw conclusions about their origin.

The hearing also featured testimony from former U.S. Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who has previously shared his experiences with UAP in U.S. Congressional hearings and discussed the stigma associated with reporting such sightings.

Congressman Sergio Gutierrez expressed hope that this hearing would pave the way for future discussions on the subject in Mexico.

The U.S. government has experienced a shift in its approach to UAP in recent years, with the Pentagon actively investigating reported sightings and NASA forming an independent panel to study UFOs, marking a significant departure from past secrecy. NASA is expected to share findings from this study soon.

However, Maussan’s presentation faced criticism from skeptics who questioned the authenticity of his claims, with some suggesting that waiting for a scientific paper would have been a more prudent approach.

