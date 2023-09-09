Morocco hit by 6.8-magnitude earthquake as folks flee out of buildings

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter Scale struck the southwestern region of Morocco on Friday, causing widespread panic among residents who hurriedly evacuated buildings to seek safety, as reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS).

As of now, authorities have not provided any information regarding the extent of damages or casualties resulting from the earthquake in Morocco.

The USGS noted that “the population in this area resides in structures highly susceptible to earthquake-induced shaking.”

Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties.

Global internet monitoring organization NetBlocks reported that internet connectivity in Marrakesh was disrupted due to power outages resulting from the earthquake.

Advertisement

Morocco’s northern region frequently experiences earthquakes due to its geographical location between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates.

The USGS specified that the earthquake’s epicenter was relatively shallow, at a depth of 18.5 km (11.5 miles), occurring approximately 72 km (44 miles) southwest of Marrakesh and 56 km west of the Atlas Mountain town of Oukaimeden, shortly after 11 pm local time (2200 GMT).

While some videos circulated on social media, their authenticity could not be immediately verified. These videos appeared to depict at least one building collapsing and streets filled with rubble.

Other videos showed people hastily exiting shopping centers, restaurants, and apartment buildings, gathering outside for safety.

In Marrakesh, resident Brahim Himmi reported seeing ambulances leaving the old town, and numerous building facades appeared damaged. Many people were understandably frightened and chose to stay outside, prepared for any potential aftershocks.

On social media, one individual expressed their shock, stating, “I am shocked!!! There was an earthquake in #Maroc Allahu Akbar! This is in my village 1 hour from Taliouine (in the south). May Allah help them.”

Advertisement

They shared a video showing a cluttered alleyway with people cautiously navigating through the debris in the dark.

Others reported that in some areas, roofs had collapsed as residents flooded into the streets, awaiting any potential aftershocks.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Elon Musk clarifies theory behind disabling Starlink due to Crimea Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest individual and renowned tech entrepreneur, has issued...