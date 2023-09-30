Nagorno-Karabakh: 100,000 Refugees Seek Shelter in Armenia

Over 100,000 people have fled Nagorno-Karabakh following its seizure by Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan aims to reintegrate the region, but Armenia disputes this claim.

The conflict has resulted in at least 200 ethnic Armenian deaths and dozens of Azerbaijani soldiers.

Armenia reports that more than 100,000 individuals have evacuated the Nagorno-Karabakh region, representing nearly the entire population of this ethnic Armenian enclave following its seizure by Azerbaijan last week.

Azerbaijan has expressed its intention to reintegrate the region and treat its inhabitants equally. However, an Armenian spokesperson has dismissed these claims as false.

Nagorno-Karabakh, officially recognized as part of Azerbaijan, had been under the control of ethnic Armenians for the past three decades.

This mountainous region in the South Caucasus received support not only from Armenia but also from its ally, Russia.

The conflict resulted in the deaths of at least 200 ethnic Armenians and dozens of Azerbaijani soldiers as Azerbaijan’s military advanced. As part of a ceasefire agreement, separatists have agreed to surrender their weapons.



The leader of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh has announced that it will cease to exist in the new year.

According to Nazeli Baghdasaryan, spokesperson for Armenia’s prime minister, the number of refugees entering Armenia in the past week has reached 100,417, out of an estimated population of 120,000 in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has also confirmed that over 100,000 people have fled the region, with many of them facing hunger, exhaustion, and an urgent need for assistance.

Artak Beglaryan, an Armenian former separatist official, said that “the last groups” of Nagorno-Karabakh residents were on their way to Armenia on Saturday.