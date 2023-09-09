New boss of J-pop agency accuses of abuse after Johnny Kitagawa

Advertisement

Noriyuki Higashiyama, the new bosss of the J-pop agency, has found himself facing allegations of sexual assault involving young boys, further complicating the sexual abuse scandal surrounding the agency’s late founder, Johnny Kitagawa.

Higashiyama’s response to these allegations was that he could not recall these purported incidents, suggesting they may or may not have occurred.

Following the resignation of Julie Fujishima, Johnny Kitagawa’s niece, as the CEO of Johnny and Associates, Higashiyama was appointed as her successor. In this role, he is tasked with overseeing the organization’s efforts to make amends and provide support to victims.

During a press conference announcing Fujishima’s resignation and his appointment, Higashiyama faced questions from journalists regarding the allegations made against him in a book.

These allegations included claims of inappropriate behavior such as crotch massages, exposing himself, and making suggestive comments to young boys.

In response, Higashiyama stated, “I don’t remember clearly. Maybe it happened, maybe it didn’t. I have trouble remembering.”

Advertisement

The 56-year-old also acknowledged allegations of bullying younger artists, suggesting that he may have been stricter with them and admitting that he might have behaved differently in his youth.

Higashiyama, a well-known figure in Japan, was one of the earliest individuals hired by Johnny and Associates. However, his hiring has drawn opposition from numerous individuals online due to his long association with the agency.

He expressed his commitment to regaining trust and acknowledged that it would be a challenging endeavor, emphasizing his dedication to the cause.

Higashiyama also mentioned that while he was aware of the stories, he personally had not experienced abuse from Johnny Kitagawa and had been unable to take action against it.

During the press conference, Kauan Okamoto, one of Johnny’s victims who came forward, emotionally shared his experiences, noting that his mother was deeply affected by the revelations.

Okamoto expressed his respect for Higashiyama, whom he considered brave for taking on a role that no one else seemed willing to assume.

Advertisement

Despite his resentment toward Johnny Kitagawa for the abuse, Okamoto expressed gratitude for the opportunities Kitagawa had provided in the music industry. He acknowledged the complex nature of his feelings, which some might interpret as grooming.

Johnny Kitagawa, a prominent figure in Japan’s entertainment industry, was recently revealed to have mistreated hundreds of boys and young men over several decades, including during his leadership of the boyband agency.

Despite widespread rumors, Kitagawa faced no accusations during his lifetime and consistently denied any wrongdoing. His passing in 2019 was met with national mourning.

This year’s BBC program focused on Kitagawa and the J-pop industry, sparking a national debate and encouraging additional victims to come forward. It ultimately led to an independent inquiry and a recommendation for the agency’s head to resign, which occurred last week.

During her departure, outgoing CEO Julie Fujishima publicly acknowledged Kitagawa’s mistreatment, emphasizing his immense influence, which had led many within the agency, including herself, to remain silent about the abuse.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.