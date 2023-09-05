New York City: Racially Motivated Assault Caught on Camera

A 60-year-old Black woman was brutally assaulted in a Harlem subway station by an unidentified White man.

A 60-year-old Black woman was brutally assaulted in a Harlem subway station by an unidentified White man, and the incident was captured on a widely shared video.

The footage depicts the attacker approaching the woman with an umbrella, leading to a struggle where he wrests her cane away and proceeds to violently beat her. The assault targets various parts of her body, including her head, stomach, legs, arms, back, and hands. Despite the cane breaking, the assailant persists in punching and kicking her.

After a few moments of her lying motionless on the ground, the attacker cruelly delivers several more kicks before making his escape. At present, law enforcement is still in pursuit of the suspect. Fortunately, the victim was transported to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, having sustained numerous contusions and bruises but no severe injuries.

This appalling attack has deeply shocked and appalled the community, eliciting calls for justice to be served. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the assailant to step forward and assist in their ongoing investigation.

