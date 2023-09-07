New Zealand’s Job Market Grows

Jobs up 1.1% in Q2 2023, 10th consecutive growth quarter.

Drivers: Accommodation, health care, transport.

Earnings +8.7% in year ending June 2023, led by health care, prof. services.

According to the New Zealand statistics department, there was a 1.1 percent increase in filled jobs, totaling 24,946 jobs, in the quarter ending in June 2023.

This marks the 10th consecutive quarter of seasonally adjusted growth in filled jobs, with both quarters in 2023 showing over a 1 percent increase, following a similar increase in the March 2023 quarter.

The boost in June 2023 was primarily driven by an 11 percent increase in filled jobs in the accommodation and support services industry compared to June 2022. Additionally, health care and social services saw a 3.2 percent rise, and transport, postal, and warehousing experienced a 7.9 percent increase in filled jobs compared to the previous year.

These three industries together accounted for more than a third of the total increase in filled jobs.

In terms of earnings, total gross earnings for the year ending in June 2023 increased by NZ$13.1 billion ($7.68 billion), representing an 8.7 percent growth compared to the year ending in June 2022.

The health care and social assistance industry played a significant role in driving this increase, followed by professional, scientific, and technical services.

