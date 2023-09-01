Niger Expels French Ambassador

Advertisement

Coup in Niger strains ties with France. Italy warns against military intervention. Niger cancels military agreements with France.

Niger’s recent military rulers have taken a significant step in escalating tensions with their traditional ally, France. They have removed the diplomatic immunity of France’s ambassador and ordered the police to expel him, as revealed in a letter obtained by AFP. This move comes in the aftermath of a coup in Niger on July 26, which ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, a close French ally. The situation deteriorated further as France continued to support Bazoum and refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of Niger’s new rulers.

The letter states that the French ambassador no longer enjoys the privileges and immunities associated with his diplomatic status, and his diplomatic cards and visas, along with those of his family members, have been canceled. The police have been directed to carry out his expulsion. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been attempting diplomatic negotiations with the coup leaders, warning that military intervention could be considered if diplomatic efforts fail, potentially leading to a migration crisis.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed concerns about a military solution, labeling it a “disaster” that could trigger a migration crisis similar to the one witnessed in Sudan. Tajani advocated for a diplomatic solution and welcomed an Algerian proposal involving a six-month civilian-led transition period to resolve the crisis.

The standoff escalated when the Nigerien authorities demanded that French envoy Sylvain Itte leave the country within 48 hours, a demand that France rejected, citing its lack of legal validity. French military spokesperson Colonel Pierre Gaudilliere cautioned that French military forces were prepared to respond to any increase in tension that could jeopardize French diplomatic and military establishments in Niger.

France maintains approximately 1,500 troops in Niger, primarily stationed at an airbase near the capital, to assist in the fight against a violent jihadist insurgency. On August 3, Niger’s new rulers renounced military agreements with France, a move Paris has disregarded due to questions of legitimacy. An organization formed after the coup, the Patriotic Front for Niger Sovereignty (FPS), has been vocal in demanding a tough stance against France, characterizing the French ambassador as a “French citizen in an irregular situation” on Nigerien soil. The FPS is also planning a “massive” march on the French base followed by a sit-in until French troops withdraw.