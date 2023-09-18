Nine juvenile offenders escape out of Abraxas Academy in Berks County

Nine teenagers made a daring escape from the juvenile prison facility Abraxas Academy in Pennsylvania on Sunday, as reported by the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

The breakout occurred shortly after 8 p.m. following a riot at the 1000 Academy in Morgantown facility, according to the DA’s offices.

The Pennsylvania State Police reported that law enforcement was able to regain control of the detention facility once the unrest had subsided.

Fortunately, it appears that no injuries were sustained during the incident.

The DA’s office confirmed that multiple authorities were responding to the escape. The escapees were described as wearing white or grey T-shirts by the Caernarvon Police Department.

To manage the situation, the Caernarvon PD is collaborating with the State Police, and Morgantown issued numerous alerts to residents living near Abraxas Academy.

Residents living in the vicinity of Route 10 and Interstate 76 have been advised to exercise caution. The police have urged anyone who encounters escaped young individuals to immediately dial emergency services.

Approximately six miles from Abraxas, the Twin Valley School District announced that a decision regarding whether to open or close on Monday morning would be made.

“As always, we will err on the side of caution and staff and student safety in all decisions we make,” the school district stated in a Facebook post.

This prison escape incident follows closely on the heels of a 14-day manhunt in Chester County, which concluded with the capture of Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer who had escaped from prison.

Law enforcement personnel from local, state, and federal agencies participated in the extensive search for Cavalcante, which spanned across Chester County, covering areas from the southern region near Longwood Gardens to the northern area in South Coventry Township.

Cavalcante had been captured on camera “crab walking” along a prison wall before successfully navigating additional layers of barbed wire to exit Chester County Prison.

An on-duty prison guard who witnessed Cavalcante’s escape was terminated and placed on administrative leave.

The escape at Abraxas Academy and the Cavalcante manhunt occurred in the context of two additional incidents in 2023.

