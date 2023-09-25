Nine killed & 100 injured in fire at Taiwan golf ball factory

A tragic fire at a golf ball factory in southern Taiwan over the weekend has claimed the lives of 9 people, including four brave firefighters, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

The devastating fire broke out in Pingtung County on Friday and continued to rage through the night into Saturday, causing injuries to over 100 individuals, primarily factory workers, and leaving one person unaccounted for.

Authorities had reported that five people had lost their lives as a result of the fire, initially.

A county official has stated that further tests will be necessary to confirm the identities of body fragments found at the scene.

Another county official explained that an explosion, which followed the fire in one of the buildings, led to a section of the structure collapsing at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Tragically, this incident resulted in the deaths of both firefighters and factory workers.

A fire department official shared with local media on Saturday that stored chemical peroxide within the factory may have triggered a large explosion and several smaller ones while the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

President Tsai Ing-wen paid a visit to the site of the tragedy on Saturday to offer condolences to the families of the victims and pledge a thorough investigation into the incident’s cause.

Taiwan holds a significant role in golf ball production, with its factories supplying leading brands such as Callaway, TaylorMade, Bridgestone, Mizuno, and Wilson, according to the country’s 2021 annual report.

The factory that was tragically consumed by the fire belonged to Launch Technologies, a major global golf ball supplier.

Launch Technologies, a company listed on the Taipei Exchange, exported around 260 million golf balls in the previous year, accounting for roughly one-fifth of the total global sales, with the United States representing over 80% of the company’s sales.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor announced its intention on Saturday to launch an occupational safety investigation into both Launch Technologies and its parent company, citing previous fines for inspection violations within an export processing zone.

