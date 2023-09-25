Notorious Italian Mafia leader Messina Denaro passes away.

He was undergoing cancer treatment at the time of his detention.

He had recently been transferred from prison to a hospital.

Italian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, formerly one of Italy’s most wanted fugitives until his apprehension earlier this year, has passed away at the age of 61.

Denaro was believed to be a prominent figure in the notorious Cosa Nostra Mafia and had spent approximately 30 years evading capture until his arrest in January.

He was undergoing cancer treatment at the time of his detention and had recently been transferred from prison to a hospital.

Throughout his criminal career, Denaro was linked to numerous murders and other serious crimes, earning a life sentence in absentia in 2002 for his involvement in the assassinations of anti-Mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992.

He once infamously claimed he could “fill a cemetery” with his victims. In addition to these murders, he oversaw various criminal activities, including racketeering, illegal waste disposal, money laundering, and drug trafficking on behalf of the Cosa Nostra.

Despite being on the run since 1993, it was believed that Denaro continued to issue orders to his criminal associates from undisclosed locations.

Reports indicate that Denaro entered an irreversible coma and passed away at a hospital in L’Aquila, Italy, after expressing a desire for limited medical intervention. He had undergone surgery for his cancer in recent months but had not recovered following the latest procedure.

L’Aquila Mayor Pierluigi Biondi acknowledged Denaro’s death, describing it as the conclusion of a life marked by a lack of remorse or regret and a painful chapter in recent history.

In addition to his extensive criminal activities, Denaro was regarded as Cosa Nostra’s last “secret-keeper,” holding crucial information and names related to many high-profile Mafia crimes.

His arrest in January involved more than 100 members of law enforcement and occurred at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, where he was receiving chemotherapy.

Over the years, Denaro had been a symbol of the challenges faced by Italian authorities in apprehending upper-tier figures within organized crime syndicates.

Italian investigators made multiple attempts to capture Denaro by monitoring individuals close to him, leading to the arrests of his sister, Patrizia, and several associates in 2013. Authorities also seized valuable businesses associated with him, further isolating him.

Despite his elusiveness, Denaro left few photographs of himself, and police had to rely on digital composites to reconstruct his appearance during his decades on the run. A recording of his voice was not made available until 2021.

In September 2021, a Formula 1 enthusiast from Liverpool was mistakenly arrested at gunpoint in a Netherlands restaurant, as authorities believed he was Denaro.

