Oppo A96 price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan and Specs

The Oppo A96 is a powerful A-series smartphone that has been officially released. The phone has impressive features and specs.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. It is based on 6nm technology and provides the gadget with high-end performance. The device’s GPU is called the Adreno 610.

The Oppo A96 has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with a 1080 x 2412 FHD+ resolution. The phone is outfitted with the Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1 operating systems.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is sufficient for storing a huge quantity of data and useful files.

The Oppo A96 features a dual-camera setup on the rear. For security, the phone incorporates an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 33-W fast charging capabilities.

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 77,999/-

Oppo A96 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStary Black, sunset Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.59 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainDual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash
FeaturesNight, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video (1080P@30 fps (default) and 720P@30 fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

