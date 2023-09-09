Over 300 people died in 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Morocco

Morocco was struck by a powerful earthquake magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale, resulting in a tragic toll of nearly 300 fatalities and 153 individuals injured on Friday night, according to the country’s interior ministry’s announcement on Saturday.

The earthquake caused substantial structural damage, forcing residents of major cities to hastily evacuate their homes. Particularly devastating were the mountainous regions, where most of the casualties occurred, and accessing these areas posed significant challenges, as noted by a local official.

Montasir Itri, a resident of the mountain village of Asni near the epicenter, reported, “Our neighbors are under the rubble, and people are working tirelessly to rescue them using the resources available in the village.”

The interior ministry provided a preliminary report indicating that the earthquake claimed the lives of 296 people in the provinces and municipalities of al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant, with an additional 153 individuals sustaining injuries and requiring hospitalization.

The epicenter of this earthquake was located near Marrakech, the nearest major city, where several buildings, including a UNESCO World Heritage site, collapsed in the historic city center.

Furthermore, the region experienced disruptions in internet connectivity due to power outages, according to the global internet monitoring organization NetBlocks.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) pointed out that the population in this area resides in structures highly susceptible to earthquake-induced shaking.

The earthquake occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5 km (11.5 miles), approximately 72 km (44 miles) southwest of Marrakesh and 56 km west of the Atlas Mountain town of Oukaimeden, shortly after 11 pm local time (2200 GMT).

Morocco is prone to frequent earthquakes in its northern region due to its location between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Abdelhak El Amrani, a 33-year-old resident of Marrakesh, recounted his experience, saying, “We felt a very violent tremor, and I realized it was an earthquake. I could see buildings moving. We don’t necessarily have the reflexes for this type of situation. Then I went outside, and there were a lot of people there. People were all in shock and panic. The children were crying, and the parents were distraught.”

Residents of Marrakesh, including Michael Bizet, a 43-year-old Frenchman who owns traditional riad houses in the old town, described the chaos and devastation caused by the earthquake. “I thought my bed was going to fly away. I went out into the street half-naked and immediately went to see my riads. It was total chaos, a real catastrophe, madness,” he said.

Social media circulated videos showing a portion of a minaret collapsing on the famous Jemaa el-Fna square in the historic city, injuring two people.

Fayssal Badour, another Marrakesh resident, who was driving when the earthquake struck, remarked, “I stopped and realized what a disaster it was. It was very serious, as if a river had burst its banks. The screaming and crying were unbearable.”

The interior ministry confirmed that authorities have deployed all necessary resources to assist the affected areas. Marrakesh hospitals reported a “massive influx” of injured individuals, prompting the regional blood transfusion center to call for blood donations.

In Al-Haouz, near the earthquake’s epicenter, a family became trapped under the rubble after their house collapsed, as reported by local media.

The earthquake’s effects were felt in coastal cities such as Rabat, Casablanca, and Essaouira. In Essaouira, a resident described the situation, saying, “We heard screams at the time of the tremor. People are in the squares, in the cafes, preferring to sleep outside. Pieces of facades have fallen.”

The USGS’s PAGER system, which assesses the initial impact of earthquakes, issued an orange alert for economic losses, indicating that significant damage is likely. Events with this alert level in the past have necessitated regional or national-level responses, according to the US government agency.

Moroccan media reported that this was the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in the country. Additionally, the earthquake’s tremors were felt in neighboring Algeria, where the Algerian Civil Defence reported no damage or casualties.

Notably, in 2004, an earthquake in Al Hoceima in northeastern Morocco claimed the lives of at least 628 people and left 926 individuals injured.

In 1980, the El Asnam earthquake in neighboring Algeria, measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale, was one of the largest and most destructive earthquakes in recent history, resulting in 2,500 fatalities and rendering at least 300,000 people homeless.

