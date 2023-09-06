Pakistan Seeks Iran’s Help for Medicine Shortage

Officials from both countries will create a plan for a steady drug supply.

Pakistan, facing a shortage of essential medicines, has expressed its intent to seek cooperation from Iran to address this pressing issue. Officials from both countries’ drug regulatory authorities will collaborate to develop a comprehensive strategy aimed at ensuring a steady supply of life-saving medications in a swift and efficient manner.

This decision was reached during a meeting attended by Pakistan’s Minister for National Health Services (NHS), Dr. Nadeem Jan, and Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, held on a Tuesday.

During the meeting, the ambassador paid a courtesy call on the minister, and discussions encompassed a wide range of collaborative possibilities in the healthcare sector between the two nations. Dr. Jan underscored the strong and enduring fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran.

The minister expressed a keen interest in both countries benefiting from each other’s experiences in providing improved healthcare facilities and safeguarding their populations from diseases. He stressed the importance of continued collaboration in medical education and the shared goal of health security, particularly in preventing the transmission of diseases across borders.

Moreover, the parties reached a consensus on enhancing cooperation in health research and technical assistance provision. Dr. Jan highlighted Iran’s robust primary healthcare system and the potential for Pakistan to learn from Iran’s experiences and best practices in this domain.

The Iranian ambassador echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the substantial potential for further strengthening collaboration in the healthcare sector between the two nations. This partnership holds promise for addressing Pakistan’s immediate medicine shortage and exploring avenues for broader healthcare advancements.

