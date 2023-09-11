Pakistan wins gold medal in European Long Range Championship 2023: ISPR

Pakistan makes history by winning gold medal for the first time international long range rifle championship.

The top two positions in the European Long Range Championship 2023 held in Great Britain were secured by Pakistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that Lt. Col. Junaid Ali of Pakistan Army won the gold medal.

Added that Lt. Gen. Ahsan Gulriz and Col. Junaid Waqas won silver medals in the championship.

Pakistani team is participating in the European Long Range Championship for the first time.

More than 80 shooters from 12 countries of the world are participating in the championship.