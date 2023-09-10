Pakistanis have right to choose their leader through fair elections: US senator

US Senator Chris Van Hollen emphasized the importance of Pakistanis having the right to choose their leaders through fair and transparent elections.

In a recent gathering organized by Dr. Mubasher Chaudhry, a prominent figure in the Pakistani medical community, US Senator Chris Van Hollen shared his thoughts on various topics.

The event, hosted for Apna, an organization of Pakistani doctors, also saw the presence of Pakistani Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan.

One pressing question from a journalist was about the Biden administration’s involvement in the removal of Pakistan’s former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Senator Chris Van Hollen swiftly responded, stating that the Biden administration had no role in Pakistani politics.

Advertisement

He emphasized his ongoing communication with Biden administration officials and assured that they were not meddling in Pakistani affairs.

Senator Hollen reiterated his stance, firmly stating that he preferred not to directly discuss Pakistani politics. Instead, he emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s citizens having the right to choose their leaders through fair and transparent elections.

He stressed that both the United States and other democratic nations supported the idea of clean and free elections in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the senator expressed the Biden administration’s desire for stronger ties with Pakistan, highlighting the United States’ quick response during natural disasters like floods.

He also mentioned the cooperation between the US and Pakistan through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide economic relief.

When asked about his concerns regarding the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Senator Hollen, in his role as a US Senator, assured that he closely monitored the situation in Pakistan.

Advertisement

He underscored the importance of free and transparent elections as a fundamental necessity in all matters.