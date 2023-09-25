Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Passengers inverted on Canada’s Wonderland ride

Passengers inverted on Canada’s Wonderland ride

Articles
Advertisement
Passengers inverted on Canada’s Wonderland ride

Passengers inverted on Canada’s Wonderland ride

Advertisement
  • Passengers inverted on Canada’s Wonderland ride.
  • The Lumberjack ride became “inverted,” leaving guests with their feet in the air.
  • The park’s maintenance team successfully brought the ride back to its normal.
Advertisement

Passengers aboard a ride at Canada’s Wonderland experienced a harrowing incident as they were left hanging upside down for nearly 30 minutes on Saturday night.

The Lumberjack ride became “inverted,” leaving guests with their feet in the air around 10:40 p.m. It wasn’t until 11:05 p.m. that the park’s maintenance team successfully brought the ride back to its normal position.

According to Grace Peacock, a spokesperson for Canada’s Wonderland, guests were safely unloaded from the ride and assessed by medical staff.

“Two guests reported chest pain and were attended to at the park’s health centre before being released without need for further medical attention,” she stated.

Peacock emphasized, “The safety of our guests is always our first priority.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Punjab’s Sikhs Canada-India dispute fears them at home, abroad
Punjab’s Sikhs Canada-India dispute fears them at home, abroad

Punjab's Sikhs Canada-India dispute fears them at home, abroad. Hardeep Singh Nijjar...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story