Passengers inverted on Canada’s Wonderland ride.

Passengers aboard a ride at Canada’s Wonderland experienced a harrowing incident as they were left hanging upside down for nearly 30 minutes on Saturday night.

The Lumberjack ride became “inverted,” leaving guests with their feet in the air around 10:40 p.m. It wasn’t until 11:05 p.m. that the park’s maintenance team successfully brought the ride back to its normal position.

According to Grace Peacock, a spokesperson for Canada’s Wonderland, guests were safely unloaded from the ride and assessed by medical staff.

“Two guests reported chest pain and were attended to at the park’s health centre before being released without need for further medical attention,” she stated.

Peacock emphasized, “The safety of our guests is always our first priority.”

