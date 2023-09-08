Peter Navarro found guilty by federal jury

Former US President Donald Trump’s ex-adviser on trade, Peter Navarro, was convicted of contempt of Congress by a federal jury in Washington on Thursday.

Navarro had refused to testify before the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill attack, becoming the second close ally of Trump to face such a conviction for defying congressional subpoenas.

Following a two-day trial, Navarro was found guilty on two counts, and he announced his intention to appeal the verdict.

During the proceedings, it was revealed that Navarro had declined to appear for a deposition before the committee and had also refused to provide requested documents.

Steve Bannon, a key figure behind Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, had previously been found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress in July of the previous year.

Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison in October but has remained free while awaiting the outcome of his appeal.

In his remarks to reporters after the verdict, Navarro called it a “sad day for America” and reiterated his plans to appeal, emphasizing that the case was far from concluded.

Trump himself is set to face trial in Washington in March on charges related to allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the November 2020 election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Similar charges against Trump are pending in a separate case in the state of Georgia.

Navarro had outlined in a recent book a post-election strategy referred to as the “Green Bay sweep,” a football analogy, aimed at reversing President Biden’s victory by obstructing the confirmation process in the House. Navarro claimed that Trump had supported this strategy.

Notably, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had also refused subpoenas from the House committee investigating the Capitol attack but had not been charged with contempt of Congress.

Meadows argued that, as a former top adviser to the president, he had immunity from being compelled to testify before the committee—a defense that Navarro and Bannon unsuccessfully employed.

