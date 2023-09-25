Philippines denies China for erecting floating barrier in volatile South China Sea.

This barrier prevented Filipino fishing boats from entering the area.

The barrier was discovered during a routine maritime patrol.

The Philippines expressed its condemnation of the Chinese coast guard’s placement of what it described as a “floating barrier” in a disputed region of the South China Sea on Sunday.

The Philippines alleged that this barrier prevented Filipino fishing boats from entering the area and conducting fishing activities.

The Philippine coast guard spokesperson, Jay Tarriela, made this statement on X (formerly Twitter) and revealed that the barrier was discovered during a routine maritime patrol on Friday. The barrier was reported to be approximately 300 meters (984 feet) long.

In the statement, the Philippine coast guard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources strongly denounced the installation of the floating barrier by the China coast guard in the Southeast portion of Bajo de Masinloc.

They asserted that this action deprived Filipino fishermen of their livelihoods by obstructing their access to the shoal.

Tarriela shared photos of the alleged floating barrier and claimed that it had been installed by three Chinese coast guard boats and a Chinese maritime militia service boat following the arrival of a Philippine government vessel in the area.

This incident follows the Philippine coast guard’s earlier sharing of footage showing extensive damage to coral reefs, which led to accusations against China for causing significant environmental degradation in the area.

Tarriela mentioned that the presence of crushed corals suggested potential dumping, possibly involving previously processed and cleaned corals that were returned to the seabed.

When asked about these allegations, China’s foreign ministry dismissed them as “false and groundless” and advised the Philippine authorities not to use fabricated information for political purposes.

According to Filipino fishermen, Chinese vessels often install floating barriers when monitoring a large number of Filipino fishermen in the area.

Bajo de Masinloc, also known as the Scarborough Shoal, is a strategically important reef and fishing ground located west of the Philippine island of Luzon. It is subject to territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

China has not yet issued a public response to these allegations, and is seeking a response from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The South China Sea remains a contentious region with various territorial disputes.

