Police Search for Perpetrators of Melbourne Shooting

The shooting occurred at about 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The boy’s family members, who were also home at the time, were not injured.

Police believe the shooting was carried out by at least two people.

A teenage boy is in a stable condition after being shot while sleeping in his home in Melbourne’s southeast early Wednesday morning.

The 17-year-old boy was injured when a number of shots were fired into his bedroom window at a home in Janmara Court in Endeavour Hills.

The boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but say the boy was not the intended target.

A burnt-out car was found about 10 kilometers away from the scene of the shooting, and police believe it may have been used by the offenders.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

The shooting is the latest in a series of violent incidents in Melbourne in recent months.

In July, a man was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in the city’s west.

And in August, a woman was stabbed to death in her home in the city’s southeast.

Police are urging anyone with information about any of these incidents to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

