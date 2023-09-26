Polish experts reveals missile that hit grain facility was Ukrainian

Polish experts revealed missile that hit grain facility was Ukrainian.

The missile explosion in NATO-member Poland had raised concerns.

The Ukrainian side has not provided any materials to Polish investigators.

Polish experts have reportedly confirmed that a missile, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals at a grain facility in southern Poland in November, was fired from Ukraine, as per sources cited by the Rzeczpospolita daily.

The missile explosion in NATO-member Poland had raised concerns that the conflict in Ukraine could escalate into a broader confrontation, potentially invoking the alliance’s mutual defense clause.

However, both Warsaw and NATO had initially suggested that it was a Ukrainian stray missile, alleviating worries about a larger conflict.

Sources familiar with the investigation informed Rzeczpospolita that Poland had determined the missile that landed in the village of Przewodow was an S 300 5-W-55 air-defense missile launched from Ukrainian territory.

“This rocket has a range of 75 km to 90 km,” a source stated.

At that time, the Russian positions were in a place from which no Russian missile could reach Przewodow.”

Ukraine has denied that one of its missiles landed in Poland. The Ukrainian side has not provided any materials to Polish investigators.

Lukasz Lapczynski, spokesperson for the Polish prosecutor’s office, was quoted as saying that the prosecutor had received the experts’ opinion but could not disclose its content as it was considered confidential.

