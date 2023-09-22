Russia attacks Ukrainian energy facilities, causing 18 injuries & power cuts.

Several Ukrainian regions experienced a disruption in their power supply following a significant missile attack by Russian forces on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

This attack, one of the most substantial air strikes in weeks, occurred while world leaders were gathered in New York for UNGA 78.

The power cuts affected regions in western, central, and eastern Ukraine. Russian forces launched multiple missile attacks on Kiev’s critical infrastructure, reminiscent of a similar attack last year during the harsh winter that left millions without electricity.

The missile strike by Russian forces resulted in injuries to at least 18 people, and it was reported that two individuals lost their lives due to overnight shelling by Moscow.

Ukrenergo, the grid operator, stated that this was the first Russian attack on power infrastructure in six months, causing damage to facilities in western and central regions. The attack led to blackouts in the Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the attack targeted military industry facilities, radio intelligence installations, and centers for the training of sabotage groups, and it claimed to have hit all its intended targets.

Following the devastating attacks by Moscow, Ukraine has been working to repair its infrastructure, which suffered extensive damage during the earlier assault on its energy facilities, resulting in power cuts.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during his visit to the US after the UN General Assembly, condemned what he described as “another massive attack.”

He outlined Ukraine’s needs and called for more air defense, sanctions, and support for Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines.

President Joe Biden was expected to announce a new $325 million military aid package for Ukraine, which was set to include a second tranche of cluster munitions fired by a 155-millimeter howitzer cannon.

Russia, which deployed tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, had been primarily focusing its air strikes on port and grain infrastructure since mid-July, hindering Ukraine’s efforts to export food products.

These attacks have also resulted in civilian casualties, although Moscow denies deliberately targeting them.

Russia alleged that Ukraine had been targeting Russian territory, while Ukraine continued its counteroffensive in the east and south against Russia’s 19-month-old special military operation.

Ukraine reported that Russia fired 43 cruise missiles at targets overnight, with Ukrainian air defenses intercepting 36 of them.

The capital, Kiev, experienced seven injuries, including a nine-year-old girl. Missile debris caused damage in the city center, and a Pepsi plant in the region was also damaged.

Blasts were reported in several other regions, including Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskiy, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk. In a separate overnight attack, two individuals were killed by Russian shelling of a dormitory in the southern city of Kherson.

The Ukrainian military confirmed that its forces had targeted the Saky air base in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight, causing significant damage to equipment at the base.

An adviser to Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, stated that none of Ukraine’s missiles had hit their target.

