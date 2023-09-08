Russia Conducts Drone Attack on Ukrainian Port Facilities

ttack damages grain storage and export infrastructure.

Two truck drivers injured; homes suffer blast damage.

Agricultural firms affected; details undisclosed.

Ukraine reported that Russia conducted its fourth drone attack within five days on critical port facilities along the Danube River, causing damage to grain silos and essential infrastructure for Kyiv’s exports. The attack targeted the Izmail district in the southern Odesa region, with Governor Oleh Kiper revealing that it persisted for three hours. The general prosecutor’s office confirmed two truck drivers were injured, and a blast wave damaged homes.

Agricultural companies also suffered damage during the attack, although specific details were not provided. The Ukrainian military claimed to have shot down 25 out of 33 drones launched by Russia overnight, with most targeting the Odesa region and some directed at the northern city of Sumy. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties when one drone struck a residential area in Sumy, damaging a private house, 20 apartments in a high-rise building, and two shops.

Russia’s intensified attacks on Ukraine’s grain export infrastructure along the Danube and the Black Sea port of Odesa began in July. This escalation followed Russia’s withdrawal from a UN-brokered agreement that had previously allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

Additionally, Ukraine reported shelling on the village of Odradokamyanka in the southern Kherson region, where a 50-year-old man lost his life due to injuries sustained in the attack. Two others were wounded in a subsequent attack on the same village.

