Russia says missile attack in Ukraine damaged 2 ships & set Crimean shipyard on fire

A missile attack in Ukraine damaged 2 ships & set Crimean shipyard on fire.

Russia’s air defense systems intercepted and downed seven of the missiles.

At least 24 people were injured.

Advertisement

A fire broke out at the Sevastopol Shipyard on the Crimean Peninsula early Wednesday, and two ships suffered damage following Ukraine’s launch of 10 missiles and three speedboat attacks on the port.

Russia’s air defense systems intercepted and downed seven of the missiles, while a patrol ship destroyed all three attacking speedboats, the ministry reported via the Telegram messaging app. The attack resulted in damage to two ships that were undergoing repairs.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Sevastopol appointed by Moscow, stated on Telegram that at least 24 people were injured.

He also assured that emergency services were actively responding to the situation, and there was no immediate threat to civilian facilities in the city.

The Sevastopol Shipyard, strategically located in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, plays a crucial role in building and repairing ships and submarines for the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The fleet has previously launched drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.

Advertisement

A photo shared by Razvozhayev showed flames engulfing port infrastructure during the night, while Russian Telegram channels posted videos and images depicting large fires at a facility near the waterfront.

It’s important to note that Reuters could not independently verify these reports, and there was no immediate response from Kyiv.

Ukraine typically refrains from publicly claiming responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine.

However, they have emphasized that targeting Russia’s military infrastructure aids their counteroffensive efforts in recent months.

Also Read Moroccan quake death toll rises, rescuers reach more villages Morocco earthquake death toll: 2,862, injured: 2,562. Rescuers have not yet reached...