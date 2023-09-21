Russia-Ukraine war: What did Zelensky ask Trump?

Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours if re-elected to the presidency.

Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Trump to share his plan of action.

While Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours if re-elected to the presidency, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Trump to share his plan of action to resolve the conflict and prevent further loss of lives.

Donald Trump, the former Republican president, asserted multiple times that a fair deal could bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, without providing specific details of his plan.

Trump reiterated this position during an interview this week, although he did not disclose the exact details of his strategy, citing the need to maintain bargaining leverage.

In response to Donald Trump’s offer, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated, “If he has this plan, why be afraid and wait? If he has some smart idea, he could share it with us.”

Zelensky emphasized that Trump should publicly share his proposal to prevent further loss of life and end the conflict. He called on Trump to share any ideas he may have for stopping the war and Russian aggression.

However, Zelensky clarified that he would not accept any territorial concessions to Russia as part of Trump’s proposal. He emphasized the importance of Russian troops leaving Ukrainian territory.

Zelensky also suggested that Trump may not be the sole author of his plan and urged the United States as a nation to consider what it would be willing to give to Russia in exchange for a commitment not to use nuclear weapons.

Vladimir Putin has viewed the conflict in Ukraine as a Western proxy against Russia but has not indicated the use of nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

According to Russian nuclear doctrine, the use of nuclear weapons is only considered if the state’s integrity is severely threatened, and President Putin has stated that the risks posed by the Ukraine conflict do not approach that threshold.

