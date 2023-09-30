Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out on Killing of Ex-Assistant

Cairo University Employee Killed in Gender-Based Shooting
The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, expressed her profound shock and sorrow upon learning about the tragic death of her former personal assistant, Jenean Chapman, in Dallas, Texas. She remembered Ms. Chapman, aged 46, as someone who was devoted, diligent, lovely, and delightful.
The lifeless body of Ms. Chapman was discovered in a central Dallas apartment on Monday afternoon.
“My heart breaks for her family and friends,” Ms Ferguson wrote on Instagram.
James Patrick, aged 48, was apprehended on Tuesday and is presently detained in Travis County. He has been charged with murder, as reported by CBS.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has concluded that Ms. Chapman’s demise was the result of a homicide.
Paying tribute online, the duchess wrote: “I am shocked and saddened to learn that Jenean Chapman, who worked with me as my assistant many years ago, has been murdered in Dallas aged just 46. A suspect is in custody.
“Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful, and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends. I heard from her just a couple of months ago and she seemed so happy.”
Ms. Ferguson has expressed her intention to contribute to the family’s efforts to raise funds for the transportation of Ms. Chapman’s remains to New York City and to assist with legal and funeral expenses.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms. Chapman served in the Duchess of York’s office for a span of four years, from 2001 to 2005.
During her tenure, she was responsible for compiling briefings, managing travel arrangements, and coordinating publicity tours and book signings.
This position marked Ms. Chapman’s initial role following her graduation from Syracuse University in New York, where she earned a degree in TV, film, and production.
