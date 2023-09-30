Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out on Killing of Ex-Assistant

Ms. Ferguson has expressed her intention to contribute to the family’s efforts to raise funds for the transportation of Ms. Chapman’s remains to New York City and to assist with legal and funeral expenses.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms. Chapman served in the Duchess of York’s office for a span of four years, from 2001 to 2005.

During her tenure, she was responsible for compiling briefings, managing travel arrangements, and coordinating publicity tours and book signings.

This position marked Ms. Chapman’s initial role following her graduation from Syracuse University in New York, where she earned a degree in TV, film, and production.