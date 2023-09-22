Security guard at airport accused of suckling $300 from passenger

An airport security officer employed by the Philippines’ Office of Transportation Security (OTS) is currently under investigation for an alleged theft of $300 from a passenger, with reports suggesting that the officer swallowed the cash as part of the act.

The incident unfolded at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, leading authorities to initiate a thorough examination of the case.

As per reports, the female security officer was tasked with manually inspecting a passenger’s bag as the traveler proceeded through an X-ray scanner.

Surveillance footage from September 8 revealed the officer diverting her attention momentarily while placing an object into her waist area.

The airport’s official report documented the observation that the officer operating the X-ray machine had passed a bottle of water to the screening officer, who subsequently attempted to swallow the folded dollar bills deliberately.

The report explicitly stated that the officer was “clearly seen deliberately swallowing the dollar bills, folded into one small piece,” even ignoring a passing passenger’s attempt to engage her in conversation.

It appeared that she struggled to swallow the bills, despite having consumed the bottled water earlier.

Supervisors approached the screening officer, who was reportedly on the verge of choking while trying to ingest the money. She resorted to using her handkerchief to cover her mouth.

In response to the theft allegations, the OTS confirmed the identity of the security officer and initiated a fact-finding investigation.

The OTS, in a statement, underscored that the incident contradicts the “code of conduct for civil servants, much more of the core values.” OTS Administrator Undersecretary Ma. O Aplasca urged individuals to promptly report any unlawful activities involving OTS personnel.

Subsequent to the initial report of theft at the security screening point, additional security measures were implemented. These measures included the removal of jackets and thorough searches of security officers’ uniforms.

According to Mr. Aplasca, the staff members implicated in the incident were promptly terminated from their positions and faced legal prosecution. Their actions were also made public.

Surveillance footage of the incident has gained attention on social media platforms like Reddit, where users have shared their views on the matter.

Some humorously referenced the notion of “money being filthy” and offered critiques of the alleged thief’s technique and timing.

