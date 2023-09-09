Seven Montenegrins deceived for days by contest for laziest citizen

In the charming annual tradition hosted at a holiday retreat in northern Montenegro, a group of seven contestants is vying for the prestigious title of the “laziest citizen.”

This whimsical competition, taking place in Brezna, serves as a playful satire aimed at dispelling the stereotype that Montenegrins are inherently lazy.

Remarkably, what began as a lighthearted contest has now entered its 20th day, pushing the endurance of the remaining participants to impressive limits.

The previous year saw a record-setting display of lounging prowess at 117 hours, but this year’s competitors are showing unwavering determination.

What’s even more astonishing is that all contestants report excellent health, experiencing no significant issues. They receive dedicated care and attention, with their only task being to maintain a reclined position – any attempt to stand or sit results in immediate disqualification.

To ensure their comfort, participants are granted 10-minute breaks every eight hours for restroom visits and are permitted to engage in activities like reading or using electronic devices.

The mastermind behind this unique event is Radonja Blagojevic, and it has been a source of amusement for 12 years, cleverly poking fun at the stereotype that Montenegrins are a laid-back bunch.

Among the seven finalists is Dubravka Aksic, the reigning champion from 2021. At 38 years old, Aksic shares that they all feel fantastic, and their well-being is meticulously looked after.

Initially, 21 hopeful contenders entered the competition, but only these seven remain, collectively amassing an astonishing 463 hours of reclined endurance.

One newcomer to the contest is 23-year-old Filip Knezevic, hailing from the northern town of Mojkovac. Exuding confidence, Knezevic has high hopes of clinching the 1,000-euro prize. He speaks glowingly of the fantastic camaraderie and the swift passage of time in this unique contest.

This light-hearted event continues to capture the imagination of both participants and spectators, injecting a delightful dose of humor into the cultural fabric of the region.

In summation, the “Laziest Citizen” competition in northern Montenegro has now entered its impressive 20th day, with contestants vying to surpass the previous record of 117 hours spent reclining.

Despite the prolonged duration, the health of participants remains robust, and they enjoy a comfortable environment while adhering to the strict competition rules.

Conceived as a satirical response to stereotypes about Montenegrins, this endearing event offers contestants an opportunity for victory and fosters a unique sense of camaraderie in an unconventional and amusing setting.

