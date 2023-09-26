Sikhs urge Indian High Commissioner to be expelled over Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder

A significant number of pro-Khalistan Sikhs gathered outside Indian Consulates in Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and San Francisco to demand the expulsion of Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma.

Their protest aimed to express support for Canada and challenge India’s aggressive rhetoric, which included calls to “nuke Canada” and launch a “surgical strike” to eliminate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

These demonstrations were prompted by SFJ and other Sikh organizations’ announcement of the closure of these consulates to protest the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the leader of Khalistan Referendum’s Canada chapter, allegedly by Indian state agents.

Protestors held placards demanding justice for Nijjar, the establishment of Khalistan, and the expulsion of Verma. They commended Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for confronting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about India’s alleged sponsorship of state terrorism against Sikh activists.

The protestors argued that India openly violated Canadian sovereignty by killing a Canadian Sikh national and that the international community recognized Sikhs as victims of Indian terrorism.

Threats to “nuke” and “eliminate” Canada and SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun were made in the Indian Parliament and on Indian nationalist media channels associated with Modi’s administration.

The participation of an Indo-Canadian Hindu in a televised debate endorsing such threats added to the concerns.

MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, while condoning Nijjar’s assassination, called for a “surgical strike” in Canada to eliminate Pannun on September 22.

Pannun stressed the need for Canadian leaders, including the NDP and Conservative Party members, to respond to these threats to Canada’s sovereignty.

He underscored the growing threat posed by Modi’s government, which has been allegedly involved in acts of terrorism in Canada, including the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India’s media and parliament openly advocated for a surgical strike and nuclear action against Canada while branding PM Trudeau as a terrorist.

Pannun emphasized the historical commitment of pro-Khalistan Sikhs to safeguarding their homeland and their determination to protect Canada. He called on Canadian leaders to address this situation and clarify their positions.

In retaliation for Pannun’s activism against Nijjar’s assassination, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided and seized Pannun’s ancestral properties in Punjab.

India labels Pannun a terrorist and seeks his extradition from Canada, but INTERPOL rejected India’s request for a Red Corner Notice against Pannun in August 2022, citing a lack of evidence linking him to violence or terrorism.

INTERPOL noted that India’s request pertained to Pannun’s human rights and political activism associated with the Khalistan Referendum.

SFJ, in collaboration with the Punjab Referendum Commission, plans to hold Khalistan Referendum-II Voting in Surrey, BC, on October 29 to allow those who couldn’t vote on September 10 to participate.

The voting center in Surrey is dedicated to “Shaheed Hardeep Singh Nijjar.”

