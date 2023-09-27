South Africa Floods: 11 Dead After Western Cape Deluge

Advertisement

At least 11 dead in Western Cape province after heavy rain and strong winds

Rescue teams searching for people trapped in flooded homes

8 deaths caused by electrocution from illegal electrical connections

Over the weekend, South Africa‘s Western Cape province, including Cape Town, was struck by heavy rain and strong winds, resulting in a devastating toll of at least 11 fatalities.

Advertisement

Authorities are concerned that the death count may climb as floodwaters recede.

This severe weather event caused significant damage, including flooded homes, roof demolitions, crop loss, and infrastructure deterioration.

Rescue teams are diligently searching for individuals who may be trapped in partially submerged residences.

Tragically, eight of the 11 casualties occurred when floodwaters inundated illegal electrical connections in an informal settlement, leading to electrocutions. Additionally, a group of 72 primary school students and 10 adults in Oudtshoorn found themselves stranded in a resort due to a nearby river overflowing. Fortunately, they were rescued once the water levels subsided.

The impact on the region was substantial, with over 80 road closures and approximately 15,000 households losing access to electricity, according to Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has declared a major incident, appealing for additional resources and relief efforts to address the aftermath of this rainfall.

Advertisement

Moreover, the city has temporarily closed the popular Steenbras Nature Reserve and Gorge hiking route to assess the flood’s impact.

Anton Bredell, a provincial cabinet minister overseeing environmental affairs, revealed that helicopters were engaged in search and rescue missions for individuals who might be trapped, expressing concerns about the situation.

This destructive weather event occurred shortly after a period of unusually high spring tides in the region, and climate change has been cited as a contributing factor to recent weather-related incidents in South Africa.

In 2022, extensive flooding in KwaZulu-Natal resulted in the loss of over 430 lives, and the coastal city of Gqeberha faced a severe water shortage last year.