Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
South Korean President’s Warning on North Korea’s Military Cooperation

South Korean President’s Warning on North Korea’s Military Cooperation

Articles
Advertisement
South Korean President’s Warning on North Korea’s Military Cooperation

South Korean President’s Warning on North Korea’s Military Cooperation

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Concerns arise as North Korea talks with Russia.
  • Immediate halt urged for cooperation that harms world peace.
  • South Korea aims to resume talks with Japan and China for better relations.
    • Advertisement

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has voiced his concerns about any military cooperation with North Korea that could undermine international peace. He made this statement during a summit meeting with Southeast Asia’s ASEAN countries in Jakarta, Indonesia. While his office did not provide further details, this comment comes in light of reports suggesting ongoing arms negotiations between North Korea and Russia and a potential meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Yoon emphasized the need to halt any attempts at military collaboration with North Korea if it threatens global peace. Reports of arms negotiations between North Korea and Russia have been denied by both parties. However, there have been indications of Kim Jong Un’s planned visit to Russia’s Vladivostok to discuss potential weapons supply, particularly for the conflict in Ukraine, as reported by The New York Times. Russia’s defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, also mentioned plans for joint military exercises.

During a subsequent meeting with ASEAN leaders, which included Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Yoon expressed South Korea’s commitment to working closely with its Asian neighbors to resume three-way talks aimed at improving regional ties. These talks have been on hold since 2019 due to tensions, largely related to Japan’s historical actions during World War II.

Yoon also called for vigilance to prevent illicit North Korean activities that fund its nuclear and missile programs. This includes activities such as sending workers abroad to earn foreign currency. A UN Security Council resolution from 2017, supported by China, mandates that member countries repatriate all North Korean workers and refrain from hiring them again.

North Korea has been gradually reopening in recent weeks, with increased train crossings and the resumption of flights, particularly with China. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, China hosted the largest number of North Korean workers abroad, with up to half of an estimated 100,000 people generating over $500 million annually.

Also Read

Trump’s Potential Second-Term Economic Agenda
Trump’s Potential Second-Term Economic Agenda

The plan centers on extending the Republican tax cuts from 2017. Trump's...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story