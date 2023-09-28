Sweden’s deadly violence problem: What’s going on?

Advertisement

Sweden witnessed a surge in deadly violence overnight as the feud between criminal gangs intensified, resulting in three tragic deaths in separate incidents.

On Wednesday night, an 18-year-old man lost his life to a fatal shooting in a Stockholm suburb, sending shockwaves through the community.

Just hours later, in Jordbro, south of the Swedish capital, another shooting occurred, claiming the life of one man and leaving another wounded.

Tragedy struck again early Thursday in Uppsala, west of Stockholm, when a woman in her twenties was killed in a devastating explosion that damaged five houses.

Law enforcement is treating this incident as a murder, with initial reports suggesting that the unfortunate victim may not have been the intended target. Instead, the blast appears to have been directed at the neighboring house.

September has emerged as a particularly grim month in Sweden, with a total of 11 lives lost to gun violence, marking the deadliest month for such incidents since official statistics began in 2016.

While it remains uncertain whether these shootings and the explosion are directly connected, Swedish media sources have indicated that at least two of these events may be linked to the ongoing feud between criminal gangs.

This feud has been plaguing Sweden, with a rise in drive-by shootings and bombings, posing a significant challenge for law enforcement authorities.