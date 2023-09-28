Sycamore Gap tree: Beloved British landmark cut down

Ujjain Rape Case: Accused Caught Trying to Escape
The renowned Sycamore Gap tree, situated within a natural depression next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northern England, is reported to have been intentionally cut down overnight, according to the Northumberland National Park Authority’s announcement on Thursday.
This iconic tree, often regarded as the park’s most photographed location, was also famously referred to as the ‘Robin Hood Tree’ due to its appearance in the 1991 movie “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” and had earned the title of English Tree of the Year in 2016.
“The famous tree at Sycamore Gap has come down overnight. We have reason to believe it has been deliberately felled,” Northumberland National Park Authority said in a statement.
“We are working with the relevant agencies and partners with an interest in this iconic North East landmark and will issue more details once they are known.”
The National Park Authority has requested visitors to refrain from visiting the location while they undertake efforts to determine the cause of the incident and ensure the area’s safety.
“This is criminal damage and an attack on one of the nation’s most famous trees,” local lawmaker Guy Opperman said on social media. “Everyone is in shock.”
