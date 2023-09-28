Sycamore Gap tree: Beloved British landmark cut down

Iconic Sycamore Gap tree near Hadrian’s Wall intentionally felled overnight.

Northumberland National Park Authority confirms deliberate damage.

Tree known as ‘Robin Hood Tree,’ featured in “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.” Advertisement

The renowned Sycamore Gap tree, situated within a natural depression next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northern England, is reported to have been intentionally cut down overnight, according to the Northumberland National Park Authority’s announcement on Thursday.

This iconic tree, often regarded as the park’s most photographed location, was also famously referred to as the ‘Robin Hood Tree’ due to its appearance in the 1991 movie “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” and had earned the title of English Tree of the Year in 2016.