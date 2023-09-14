Taiwan criticizes Elon Musk for recent comments about China.

Taiwan’s foreign minister emphasized that the island nation is “not for sale.”

China blocks X and other major Western social media platforms.

Advertisement

In a firm response to Elon Musk’s recent assertion that Taiwan is an integral part of China, Taiwan’s foreign minister emphasized that the island nation is “not for sale.”

Musk, known for his ownership of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), as well as Tesla and the Starlink satellite network, made these remarks during the All-In Summit in Los Angeles, which was later uploaded to YouTube.

Musk expressed China’s policy of reunification with Taiwan and drew an analogy, likening Taiwan to Hawaii as an integral part of China, separated mainly due to the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s efforts to prevent forced reunification. Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu took to X to convey his perspective.

Wu urged Musk to encourage China to “open @X to its people,” noting that China blocks X and other major Western social media platforms such as Facebook.

He also brought up Musk’s previous refusal to activate the Starlink satellite network in Crimea’s Sevastopol, in response to a Ukrainian request for assistance in countering Russia.

Wu underlined, “Listen up, Taiwan is not part of the PRC & certainly not for sale!” (PRC being the People’s Republic of China).

Advertisement

He reaffirmed Taiwan’s democratically elected government’s strong rejection of China’s sovereignty claims, emphasizing that only the people of Taiwan can determine their future.

This incident isn’t the first time Musk has stirred controversy regarding Taiwan-China relations.

In October of the previous year, he suggested a solution to the tensions by proposing that some control of Taiwan be handed over to Beijing, a suggestion that also received a stern rebuke from Taiwan.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Mexican Congress holds debate on claims of UFOs to include alien bodies Mexican Congress holds debate on claims of UFOs to include alien bodies....