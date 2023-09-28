Taiwan Unveils Submarine to Deter China

Taiwan launched its first domestically-produced submarine, named “Haikun,” to bolster defense capabilities.

President Tsai Ing-wen presides over the launch ceremony in Kaohsiung.

The $1.54 billion diesel-electric submarine aims to be operational by the end of 2024.

Taiwan has introduced its inaugural domestically-produced submarine as part of its efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities amid concerns about a potential Chinese offensive.

President Tsai Ing-wen presided over the launch event in the port city of Kaohsiung on Thursday.

US officials have cautioned that China might have the military capacity to initiate an invasion in the coming years.

Taiwan is an independently governed island, but China views it as a rebellious province that it aims to reclaim in the future.

While most experts believe an immediate attack on Taiwan by China is unlikely, Beijing has stated its desire for a peaceful “reunification” with Taiwan while simultaneously cautioning against any formal declaration of independence by Taiwan and discouraging foreign support.

China has also escalated its pressure on the island through a series of military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, including several conducted this month.